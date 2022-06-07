Rain doesn’t deter Scarville celebration
Wed, 07/06/2022 - 9:13am Terry
Monday morning showers didn’t stop the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Scarville. The crowd brought their umbrellas and rain gear to enjoy the parade and activities.
