Redinger appointed to WCTA board

Shanan Redinger was recently appointed to the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) Board of Directors, at the April board meeting of the cooperative, according to Mark Thoma, WCTA CEO.

Redinger assumes the term of Jerry Ouverson, who retired from the board in April, after serving the coop for 23 years. Her first board meeting will be this month.

“Jerry did a great job as a member of the board helping to guide the cooperative over the past 23 years,” said Thoma. “We have seen a lot of change in regulation and technology during that time and Jerry and our board have done an excellent job of always staying plugged in to learn and adapt as needed.”

Redinger and her husband, Aaron, have two children and make their home in Hanlontown. They own and operate Redinger Pharmacy in Lake Mills.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing fiber-to-the-home which delivers ultra-fast Internet, TV and phone services to customers in more than 27 communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.