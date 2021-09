The annual Reese’s Run was held Saturday morning, Sept. 25. Medalists pictured (L-R): Kaylie Sylvara (female 12-17), Dana Nelson (male 25+), Jade Gasteiger (female 18-24), Reese Wilhelm (participant and host of the run), Angie Thompson (female 25+), Carson Rygh (male 18-24), Paula Hanson (female 25+), and Justin Rygh (male 12-17). Paula and Angie tied in their category.