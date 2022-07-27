These four friends recently took it upon themselves to go around Lake Mills and pick up trash, after noticing how the wind had blown residents’ garbage and recycling items around. These girls definitely display the virtues of responsible citizens. Pictured (L-R): Hillary Hanson, daughter of Paula and Ross Hanson; Haydn Determann, daughter of Rachel and Matt Determann; Betsy Byars, daughter of Justin Byars and Brook Christianson; and Joella Piper, daughter of Jolene and and Mike Piper.