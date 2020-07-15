Ribbon cutting held for Uptown Boutique

The Lake Mills Chamber Devleopment Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Uptown Boutique, Friday, July 10, during their grand opening. The new business is located inside Uptown Fitness & Yoga Studio on West Main. The boutique features athleisure apparel, jewelry, hair accessories, personalized items and gifts, wellness items, greeting cards, and more.

Pictured above (L-R): Chamber director Cassie Johnson, Lory Groe, Becky Thorson, Connie Helgeson, Anita Peters, Sue Myli, Heather Yeoman, Rachel Olson, Christine Budach, Pam Lampman, Sandy Skatter, Rosalie Helgeson and Linda Helgeson.