Home / News / Ribbon cutting held for Uptown Boutique

Ribbon cutting held for Uptown Boutique

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 12:39pm Terry

The Lake Mills Chamber Devleopment Corporation held a ribbon cutting for Uptown Boutique, Friday, July 10, during their grand opening. The new business is located inside Uptown Fitness & Yoga Studio on West Main. The boutique features athleisure apparel, jewelry, hair accessories, personalized items and gifts, wellness items, greeting cards, and more.

Pictured above (L-R): Chamber director Cassie Johnson, Lory Groe, Becky Thorson, Connie Helgeson, Anita Peters, Sue Myli, Heather Yeoman, Rachel Olson, Christine Budach, Pam Lampman, Sandy Skatter, Rosalie Helgeson and Linda Helgeson.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here