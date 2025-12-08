Rice Lake Golf Course holds Junior Golf Camp

Rice Lake Golf Course wrapped up their annual Junior Golf Camp last week by playing the golf course and celebrating with a pizza party afterwards. They had 39 kids participate over the course of the five-day camp.

Pictured, front row (L-R): Haizlee Ahrens, Tinsley Storby, Liza Mostrom, Vada Mostrom, Lillian Brackey, Aubree Smith, Olivia Singelstad, Cora Tenold, Rayen Laudner, Josslyn Helgeson, Lanea Laudner, Amalia Laudner, Emmett Helgeson, Henrik Helgeson, Huxen Storby, and Reagan Singelstad

Back row: Kennedy Mannes, Briggs Marsh, Kinley Laudner, Braxtyn Kennedy, Jackson Gilbertson, Caleb Mondt, Coen Tenold, Cooper Helgeson, Calvin Nelson, Trayson Laudner, Braxton Helgeson, Brantley Dagestad, Camden Nelson, Bensyn Kennedy, and Keaton Grunhovd.