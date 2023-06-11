Richard Curtis “Curt” Cornell, passed away in his sleep October 22 at the Northwood Retirement Home, where he was well taken care of. Per Curt’s request, there will be no service.

Curt was born Sept. 11, 1939 in Mason City, to Lillian and Clarence Cornell. He graduated from Decorah High School, Decorah. He excelled in academics and participated in many sports. His height and skill led him to play basketball at Iowa State Teachers College(UNI).

Immediately after school, he joined the U.S. Air Force, married Marilyn Evonne Brandstad, and became a father to Gregary Miles. The three of them moved to Madrid, Spain for the duration of his deployment.

Curt and Marilyn and Greg returned to Iowa and continued building their family. Jeffrey Loren was born in Decorah in 1971 and Kevin in Cedar Rapids in 1975. Cedar Rapids remained Curt’s home during his working years, while he was an engineer for the Iowa Northern Railroad. Curt was well respected by his co-workers for his intelligence, work ethic, and skill on the job. That being said, Curt was never defined by his work.

Curt was an avid and very good golfer. Other golfers would stop and watch him tee off on the course. He loved baseball and had a tumultuous relationship with the Chicago Cubs, and then the Minnesota Twins.

He dedicated much of his adult life to genealogy; taking many trips tracing his ancestry around the United States. Curt was a lover of nature and wildlife and was respectful of both. Curt also loved books and movies. He was amazingly well-read and remarkably sharp until his death. He loved any activity in which he could show off his intelligence.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his sister, Donna Lines; and his son, Jeff, whom we all miss terribly.