Robert D. Blue Scholarship application open

State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald recently opened the 2022 Robert D. Blue Scholarship for applications. Applicants must be a current senior or former graduate of any Iowa high school who plans to attend a college or university within the state. Awards are based on financial need, an original essay, academic achievement and recommendations.

Fitzgerald is a member of the Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation, which funds the scholarship. “We’re looking for students who exemplify greatness,” he said. “Aaron Eilerts is a notable example. He spent his time volunteering and giving back to those in his community before tragically losing his life when a tornado struck the Little Sioux Boy Scout Camp on June 11, 2008. People like Aaron, who dedicate themselves to serve others, are strongly encouraged to apply.”

Since established in 1949 by Governor Robert D. Blue, the scholarship has helped hundreds of Iowa students fulfill their higher education dreams at one of Iowa’s 65 colleges and universities. In the last five years, 25 outstanding students were awarded the scholarship, totaling $16,000. All recipients went to various colleges and universities across the state.

Robert D. Blue Scholarship applications are only accepted online and must be submitted by May 10. Visit rdblue.org to apply and learn more.