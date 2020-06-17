Roger Olson claims prize in March 11 Powerball drawing

A Winnebago County man has won a $50,000 Powerball prize.

Roger Olson, Lake Mills, matched four of five white balls and the Powerball in the March 11 drawing. He was one number away from winning that night’s $110 million jackpot.

Olson purchased his winning ticket at Don’s Motor Mart, 401 W. Main St. in Lake Mills. He claimed his prize Friday, June 5, at the lottery’s regional office in Mason City.

The winning numbers in the March 11 drawing were 4-29-49-50-67 and Powerball 2. The Power Play was 4.

Players in $2 Powerball choose their first five numbers from a pool of 69, and another number—called the Powerball—from a separate pool of 26. The Power Play option is available for an extra $1 per play.

Since getting its start in April 1992 in 15 states with jackpots that started at a guaranteed $2 million, Powerball has grown into one of the world’s biggest and most recognizable lottery games. Today Powerball is played by 48 lotteries across the country with drawings at 9:59 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.