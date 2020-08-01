RSVP partners with Catholic Charities

RSVP, the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program for people 55 and older, is collaborating with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque to recruit volunteers to serve with their Jail and Prison Ministry program.

The Jail & Prison Ministry (JPM) program is a community re-entry program for ex-offenders recently released from jail or prison. Ex-offenders can be some of the most vulnerable members of our society. Many struggle with finding housing, employment, and a support system. They may also experience social and psychological challenges from incarceration.

Ex-offenders who participate in the Jail and Prison Ministry program are a third less likely to re-offend, compared to the State of Iowa recidivism rates. The goal is to help provide positive re-entry into family and community life.

“JPM offers a wonderful opportunity to make a difference by supporting individuals who are trying to rebuild their lives and relationships, so that they can once again be healthy and productive members of not only our community, but society as a whole,” said Audrey Wolf, JPM volunteer. The program helps individuals establish positive relationships, experience healthy social activities, and connect with community resources to find work, secure affordable housing, and meet basic needs.

RSVP and Catholic Charities are looking for volunteers to serve as mentors and support group members to support ex-offenders in North Central Iowa. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete training. Once connected with an individual, volunteers will spend a minimum of one to two hours per week meeting with and supporting their mentee.

For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa and to enroll, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp/, call 888-466-4222 ext. 4256, 641- 422-4256 or email rsvp@niacc.edu.

RSVP of North Central Iowa serves the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth responding to priority community needs by providing meaningful, purposeful volunteer opportunities for people ages 55 and over.

For more information about Catholic Charities or the Jail and Prison Ministry Program, visit https://catholiccharitiesdubuque.org/ or call 800-772-2758.