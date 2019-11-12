Rural residents—don’t leave snow in roadway

With the recent snowfall, the practice of pushing snow from driveways into the roadways of Winnebago County is on the rise. Sometimes the snow is left piled on the shoulders or scattered over the roadway, creating an extremely dangerous traffic hazard. This practice may also hinder snow removal operations by creating deeper drifts or causing damage to snowplows when melting snow freezes. Do not plan for the snowplow to clean up after you.

Please take notice that the person responsible for leaving the snow on the road would be liable for any personal injury or property damage in the case of an accident. It is each person’s responsibility to clean snow from the roadway and shoulders if it originated on their property.

Depositing snow on any portion of the roadway is in violation of Winnebago County Ordinance No. 3 and may result in the cost of removal being assessed to the person responsible.

Let’s have everyone cooperating in snow removal operations this winter and make for safe and happy travels.