Santa visits LMFD Christmas party

The Lake Mills Fire Dept. held their annual Christmas party this past weekend at the fire hall and Santa Claus stopped by for a visit before he had to go back to the North Pole to finish up prreparations for Christmas. Starting in back by the Christmas tree: Tori Holtan, Santa Claus with Gideon Harang, Megan Smith holding Chloe Harang, Anna Budach, Caroline Welter, Karli Thompson, Tate Schipper, Beau Thompson, Ethan Overland, Callen Ostrander, Morgan Overland, Sawyer Schipper, Jude Kester, Wiliam Welter, Hayden Ostrander, Evie and Logan Peterson, JJ Schipper, Millie Kester, Bailey Welter, Taryn Wempen and Brecken Wempen.