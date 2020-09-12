Scholarship challenge—On your mark, get set . . GO

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

Okay, Lake Mills High School alumni, and community, are you up for a challenge? Graduate Norm Johnson, class of 1966, has set up one for you.

Johnson, who splits his time between Maples, Fla. and Boulder, Colo., has sent a letter to the Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation that explains the challenge.

“I want to make a proposal to fund a scholarship to be named ‘the Vietnam Veterans Scholarship.’ My intent is to donate $100,000 on the condition another $50,000 can be raised (one dollar for every 50 cents up to $100,000),” explained Johnson. “Funding the scholarship in the name of the veterans who did serve, is my small way of saying thanks . . . for the sacrifices the soldiers made . . .

It will honor our veterans, and at the same time, help Lake Mills students further their education.”

Johnson is a retired chairman and CEO of Clarcor, Inc. (industrial products), a New York Stock Exchange Company, and one of the largest filtration companies in the world.

According to board member, Mike Gaskill, the scholarship foundation had its start shortly after May 2017, and has awarded scholarships to graduating seniors in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Scholarships awarded in 2020 totaled $29,000.

“We already have monies coming in for that challenge,” said Gaskill. “It’s just kind of been word of mouth, but we were hoping to put it in the paper and send it out in a letter too, which is going to be going out very soon to all alumni and people that have expressed interest in the past, and friends of friends; just a random list. Senior students can pick up their applications from the Foundation and recipients are chosen by the committee of foundation members from all applications submitted by students.”

In response to that letter of appeal, they will accept a donation, no matter the amount. Donations are tax deductible. Send donations to LMSF, P.O. Box 61, Lake Mills, Iowa 50450.

For more information, contact the Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation. The 12 scholarship board members are: Diane Clark, Lory Groe, Jayne Ringham, Mike Swenson, Ken Peterson, Dan Helgeson, Bart Winter, Daryl Sherman, Steve Kvale, Scott Drexler, Jim Scholbrock, and Mike Gaskill.

“I was never in the service. I was just going to get drafted, but never hit the lottery, but it was my way of thanking those who did go (into the military), that’s why I wanted to name the scholarship after them. A lot of my classmates were close to it, in Vietnam. I know them well, and just thought it would be a good thing to do.”

Johnson and his wife, Barbara, have two children; Josh (Alison Kane) Johnson, and Sarah (Dr. Peter) Mertz. Josh and Alison, Denver, Colo. have three sons: Elias, Wyatt, and Jesse. Sarah and Dr. Peter, Longmont, Colo., have two daughters: Hannah and Ella.

“Norm graduated a year ahead of me. I am just getting to know Norm again. He is definitely a leader, entrepreneur; determined to accomplish goals and very caring about the community he was raised in,” commented board member, Diane Clark. “His challenge is really a great asset to the Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation . . . It will bring the Lake Mills Scholarship Foundation closer to meeting their goals.”

Okay, Lake Mills comunity and alumni, knock this one out of the park. It’s a win-win situation for both veterans, and students who are furthering their education.