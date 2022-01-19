The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District and the Conservation Districts of Iowa (CDI) and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring their annual scholarship competition. All high school seniors residing in Winnebago County are eligible. The scholarship will be used for their first year of education on the college level while pursuing programs of study in any field of agriculture or natural resources.

The Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District will award one $500 scholarship to an eligible high school senior residing in Winnebago County. They will also choose the entry to be considered for the regional competition.

Three scholarships will be awarded on the state level in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. Regional winners from the other six regions who do not receive the state awards will receive $500.

Applications are to be submitted to the Winnebago Soil and Water Conservation District office, 163 1st Ave, Thompson, Iowa 50478, no later than Feb. 18, 2022.

The scholarship application is available online at www.cdiowa.org, Conservation Districts of Iowa and Click on Get Involved, then scholarships. You will see the 2022 Conservation Scholarship application. Be sure to fill out the 2022 application, as application forms from previous years will not be accepted.

The awards are chosen on the basis of leadership, service, character, self-motivation, and scholastic achievement.