Scholbrock elected to WCTA Board
Wed, 10/16/2024 - 9:19am Terry
Jim Scholbrock was recently elected to the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association board of directors, according to Mark Thoma, WCTA CEO. His first board meeting will be in October.
