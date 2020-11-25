Seating limitations at high school sporting events

Based on the current proclamation issued by the governor (ends 12-11-2020) LMCS has seating limitations at sporting events.

Two spectators per player, per event they are playing in.

For our basketball quads, JV players parents will need to leave, unless their child also plays varsity. Varsity spectators are asked not to come until the varsity game their child plays in, is scheduled to start.

At Lake Mills, available seats will be marked in pairs of two and in some locations there are single seats available. They are spaced six feet apart from one another.

At away events, each school will have similar procedures, but can vary based on what their needs are for their facilities.

In the TIC each member of the team will be given two lanyard passes to be used by their two spectators. It will have the students name, pass 1 or pass 2, and the event (sport and level) for which the pass allows entry into. The lanyard must be worn the entire time you are attending the event. This lanyard system will be in place as long as the Governor’s proclamation remains in place.

Admission will be charged into events to help recoup as much of the cost as possible. The athletic department has seen a drastic loss of revenue, due to losing home track meets this spring, the loss of spring and summer fundraising activities by our spring and summer teams, and for the loss of the gate revenue at home events this summer. The athletic department depends on gate revenue, advertising, and fundraisers to finance the budget each year.

Contact Athletic Director Jim Boehmer if you have any questions.