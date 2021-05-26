The Forest City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their Second Annual Forest City Motor Night event, scheduled for Sunday, June 6, from 1-5 p.m. on downtown Forest City’s Clark St. Area residents are encouraged to get those wheels polished and plan to participate.

The event was a big success after their first Motor Night held last September. At that time, there were 170 participants displaying their truck, cars, motorcycles or tractors, showcasing their wheels over four plus blocks.

“Our volunteers, planning committee and sponsors were awesome. We can’t do this without our wonderful support and volunteers,” said Norma Hertzler, Forest City Chamber Executive Director.

This is a family-friendly event, and free for participants and spectators. Food and beverage carts will be available and retail chamber members are encouraged to have their stores open during the time of the show.

Register your vehicle at the show the day of the event. Trophies will be awarded for People’s Choice, Best Car, Best Bike and Best Tractor. Jared Wingert of Mojo Productions, will be the DJ for the event.

A rain date of June 13 has been set in case of inclement weather.

For further information, call the Forest City Chamber office at 641-585-2092 or visit Facebook for more details under Forest City Motor Night.