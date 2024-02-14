Secretary Naig encourages applications for Century and Heritage Farm Recognition

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encourages eligible Iowa farm owners to apply for Century or Heritage Farm recognition as part of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s Century and Heritage Farm Program. The program was created by the Department and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to honor families who have owned their farms for 100 years and 150 years, respectively.

To be included for recognition in 2024, completed applications must be postmarked or received by the Department by June 1, 2024. The ceremonies honoring the 2024 Century and Heritage Farm families will be held Aug. 15, 2024, in the historic Livestock Pavilion at the Iowa State Fair.

“Century and Heritage Farm families represent the very best of our state and are remarkable examples of the ingenuity, strength and resilience of Iowa agriculture,” said Secretary Naig. “You can’t help but be inspired by the pride, stories and legacies of these multi-generational farm families and that makes Century and Heritage Farm Day at the Iowa State Fair one of my favorite days of the year.”

To apply, download and complete the application found on the Department’s website (https://iowaagriculture.gov/century-and-heritage-farm-program) and return it to: Century and Heritage Farm Program, c/o Iowa Dept. of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Wallace State Office Bldg., 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, Iowa 50319

You may also request an application from Kelley Reece, coordinator of the Century and Heritage Farm Program, at 515-281-3645 or kelley.reece@iowaagriculture.gov.

This is the 48th year of the Century Farm Program, which started in 1976 as part of the Nation’s Bicentennial Celebration. To date, more than 21,000 farms from across the state have received this distinction. This is the 18th year of the Heritage Farm Program and more than 1,800 farms have been recognized since this program began in 2006.