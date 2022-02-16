Secretary Pate calls for statewide High School Voter Registration Day

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging every high school in Iowa to conduct a voter registration drive Tuesday, Feb. 22. The date coincides with the birthday of first U.S. President George Washington and will also be “Twosday” on the numerical calendar, 2/22/22.

“Engaging young people in civics is a great way to inspire them to be active citizens throughout their lives,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s vital for students to learn that registering to vote and participating in elections is the best way to make sure their voices are heard. I hope every high school in Iowa will participate in this statewide event.”

State law allows 17-year-olds to register to vote and there are more than 3,500 17-year-olds currently registered. They can also participate in the upcoming June primary elections if they turn 18 by the time of the November general election.

“Voting is both a fundamental right and an important way for individuals to take part in shaping the world that we live in,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “Participating in high school voter registration day is a great opportunity to engage students and foster a culture of civic engagement among our next generation of voters.”

To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.

Governor Reynolds plans to issue an official proclamation declaring Tuesday, Feb. 22 as “Iowa High School Voter Registration Day.”

“The Iowa Council for the Social Studies commends the Secretary of State’s Office for its High School Voter Registration Day initiative and its ongoing collaboration with Iowa social studies teachers to encourage our young people to engage in one of their fundamental rights and responsibilities as citizens of our democracy,” said Kelli Hutt, communications director for the Iowa Council for the Social Studies. “Encouraging good citizenship is one of the centerpieces of a quality social studies program and the Carrie Chapman Catt Award is a wonderful way to recognize the ongoing efforts of Iowa’s social studies teachers to support our next generation of citizens.”