Secretary Pate names Winnebago Co. Auditor Karla Weiss to bipartisan Auditors Advisory Group

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the appointment of Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to his new 11-member, bipartisan Auditor Advisory Group. The auditors will work with Secretary Pate’s office to assist in the administration of the 2022 elections.

“I am honored to serve on Secretary Pate’s Advisory group with this amazing assembly of auditors from across the state. Elections are one of the most important responsibilities of my office. I am looking forward to collaborating with this group, reviewing elections,” explained Weiss.

The 11 members represent urban and rural counties, offering unique perspectives from various areas of the state.

“Overseeing elections in Iowa requires a team effort from all 99 counties, and these 11 auditors are recognized by their peers as leaders who will help ensure clean, smooth elections across the state,” Secretary Pate said. “I value their insight and will listen to their input. Together, we will share ideas and best practices for the upcoming primary and general elections.”

The members of Secretary Pate’s Auditors Advisory Group and the county they represent include:

• Amanda Harlan-Monroe

• Amanda Waske-Ringgold

• Carol Robertson-Mills

• Jamie Fitzgerald-Polk

• Jennifer Garms-Clayton

• Karla Weiss-Winnebago

• Melissa Wellhausen-Page

• Rhonda Deters-Grundy

• Ryan Dokter-Sioux

• Sue Lloyd-Buena Vista

• Whitney Hein-Jones