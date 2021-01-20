Home / News / Senator Guth sworn in for third term

Senator Guth sworn in for third term

Wed, 01/20/2021 - 10:55am Terry

Iowa Senator Dennis Guth (center), R-Klemme, was sworn in Monday, Jan. 11, to start his third term in the Iowa Senate, representing Senate District 4. “I am grateful to be sworn in to the Iowa Senate for a third term,” said Senator Guth. “I look forward to serving in this capacity for everyone in our district.” Senator Guth is the chair of the Administration and Regulation Appropriations Subcommittee, and also serves on the Appropriations, Labor and Business Relations, Local Government, and State Government committees.

Lake Mills Graphic

