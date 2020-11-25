Send a video greeting to residents at LMCC and Mills Harbour

Greetings from the Lake Mills Care Center. In honor of the holidays which are right around the corner, we would like to take this time to explain a little bit about what we are currently working on, and we want you to also help us with your participation.

Every resident and tenant at Lake Mills Care Center has a TV in their room, and on that TV we have a Lake Mills Care Center channel that we use to provide the residents with updates and activities, while staying safe in their room. One example of how we use this channel, is every day at 10:30 a.m. there is a program called “Move and Groove,” which is an interactive seated exercise program for all residents and tenants.

We would love for you to help spread some holiday cheer to your loved ones and all of the residents at the Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbor Assisted Living. We want you to send us a brief 15-30 second video or recording of you and your family sending holiday cheer. We will put all of the submitted clips together into a movie to be played on the Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbor channel for all the residents and tenants to enjoy. They will be able to see and hear your messages on their own TVs in their room.

Here’s how it works: With a smart phone, or recording device, record yourself or loved ones with a short clip expressing holiday greetings such as “Happy Holidays Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbor.” Or “HO HO HO, Merry Christmas from our house to yours.” You can certainly put who you are in the short clip, however, please know that all residents will see this.

After recording this, send it in an email as an attachment to: kvanderpool@abcmcorp.com. Then you are done. All received clips will be put together into a movie that we will play on the Lake Mills Care Center TV channel throughout the holiday season for the residents and tenants to enjoy.

Please submit your video clips to kvanderpool@abcmcorp.com by Thursday, Dec. 10.