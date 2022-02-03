Senior meals offered at Civic Center

Janet Vinson, part-time cook for Meals On Wheels in Lake Mills, would like to drum up interest for the senior meals program. The meals for seniors, age 60 and over, are available because of Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Mason City. The monthly menus are provided by Elderbridge and are set up for maximum nutrition.

The meals are served at the Truman Helgeson Civic Center, although right now, there are too few people coming in to allow serving inside. There are those signed up for Meals on Wheels, and they can always add more to the list, if you are a shut-in, and/or can’t drive yourself—the meals can be delivered by volunteers to your residence. Or, if you choose, you can call in by 8:30 a.m. to have a meal to go for pickup. A monetary donation is suggested for the meal, but if someone can’t afford to pay, that is not a problem.

“If more people start ordering meals, maybe we can get back to being an eat-in facility; if not we might lose it,” said Vinson. She continued, “There are so many more ways we can use this space (Civic Center) too. It opens at 8:30 a.m. for rolls and coffee. Lunches are served at 11:30 a.m. Seniors can meet for fellowship, card games, exercise, and there is a pool table in back. We want people to utilize this space and meet together.”