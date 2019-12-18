Home / News / Shopping expedition for Toys for Tots

Shopping expedition for Toys for Tots

Wed, 12/18/2019 - 9:51am Terry

For the second year, six LMCS fifth grade students were nominated by their teachers to go shopping for Toys for Tots at Singelstad Hardware.
Thanks to local donations, they had $5,000 to spend and the shelves were pretty bare by the time they were done. Pictured above, with all the bags of toys going to Toys for Tots, are (front to back): Kendall Leonhardt, Gabriela Lawson, Kris Singelstad, Leon Christianson, Kaylie Sylvara, Joseph Charlson, Lucas Helgeson and Dylan Walker.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here