Shopping expedition for Toys for Tots

For the second year, six LMCS fifth grade students were nominated by their teachers to go shopping for Toys for Tots at Singelstad Hardware.

Thanks to local donations, they had $5,000 to spend and the shelves were pretty bare by the time they were done. Pictured above, with all the bags of toys going to Toys for Tots, are (front to back): Kendall Leonhardt, Gabriela Lawson, Kris Singelstad, Leon Christianson, Kaylie Sylvara, Joseph Charlson, Lucas Helgeson and Dylan Walker.