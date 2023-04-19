Sign up now for Floral Arrangement Workshop

The Worth County Extension Service and Green Thumb Garden Club are co-hosting a floral arrangement workshop, Tuesday, April 25, at 6 p.m. in the Worth County Community Room at the Worth County Fairgrounds, Northwood.

The workshop is open to everyone and all are welcome to attend this workshop that is designed for all levels of floral design enthusiasts from beginners to those with advanced experience.

The presenter and featured speaker for the workshop will be Iowa State University Associate Professor, Daniel Brabec. Professor Brabec, operated and managed his own flower shop for 20 years and has been an educator in the Horticulture Department at Iowa State University for the past 10 years.

Please pre-register at the Worth County Extension Office by Friday, April 21, by calling 641-324-1531.

The workshop will be offering a take home flower arrangement and advanced registration would be appreciated to assist in ordering the correct amount of flowers for everyone. Please plan to bring a vase for the take home flower arrangement.

There will be a limit of the first 50 participants to get signed up. There is no cost to attend the workshop, with free refreshments being provided and any and all from Northern Iowa and Southern Minnesota are welcome to attend.

Those who want more information are asked to please email Coni Butler, Green Thumb Garden Club at ctoftbutler@gmail.com or Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at the Worth County Extension Office at 641-324-1531 or email him at djohn@iastate.edu.