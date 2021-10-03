Silos & Smokestacks celebrates 25 years

Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) is celebrating 25 years in 2021.

Iowa’s only National Heritage Area and a partner of the National Park Service, Silos & Smokestacks headquarters are located in downtown Waterloo. The heritage area is spread over 37 counties in northeast Iowa, boasting more than 115 partner sites & attractions. SSNHA empowers Iowa communities and heritage sites by telling the story of agriculture, agriculture industry, nature and farm life.

“I am so looking forward to this year of celebration for Silos & Smokestacks,” said Cara Miller, Silos & Smokestacks executive director. “A 25th anniversary is always a wonderful milestone for any organization to celebrate, but after the struggles of this past year it seems an even happier opportunity to celebrate.”

Silos & Smokestacks began in 1991 as an economic revitalization program for downtown Waterloo. The organization soon discovered that there was a rich variety of resources beyond the city limits of Waterloo that encompassed the significance of agricultural heritage and industry.

“Strong partnerships were the foundation of the original authorization for Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area and remain no less important for the heritage area 25 years later,” said Candy Streed, director of partnerships. “SSNHA invests in its heritage area partners to meet their mission of conducting preservation and interpretation activities.”

In 1992, the organization formally established itself as Silos & Smokestacks, a privately financed 501(c)(3), non-profit partnership dedicated to recognizing, preserving, promoting and celebrating northeastern Iowa’s contribution to world agriculture. In 1994, the National Park Service conducted a special resource study, and it acknowledged the national significance of the resources and heritage of the region and identified the region as a working landscape where residents have formed cooperative efforts to celebrate their heritage, revitalize their communities, and conserve natural and cultural resources. Then, in 1996, this region was congressionally recognized as a National Heritage Area, operating under the name of Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area.

“As we move into our next 25 years we are now looking to add pieces of the agriculture story that have yet to be told. We also want to work on our own sustainability as an organization, as well as the sustainability of our partner sites,” said Miller. “We want to see them grow and thrive in the future as well. Our goal is to ensure that the American agriculture story and its role in the growth and success of our nation continues to be known and understood for generations.”

Today, travelers from throughout the state, across the nation, and around the world visit the heritage area and its sites. Visitors can see life through the eyes of a pioneer. Sample wine from the same vineyard where the grapes were grown. Hear the ring of the hammer in a restored blacksmith’s shop. See how electricity was first provided to rural communities. Experience what it would have been like to work in a feed mill in the 19th century. Discover firsthand where the agriculture industry has been and what it is today.

“I’ve had the amazing fortune and privilege to work with the dedicated keepers of Iowa’s cultural heritage for the past 25 years,” said Streed. “From rural community volunteers to museum professionals to hardworking farmers, together we are preserving and sharing America’s agricultural stories.”

In 2018 Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) completed a study to get an accurate look at the collective impact SSNHA has across the heritage area. Results showed $309 million in economic impact annually in the region due to SSNHA, with 3.1 million annual visitors to the heritage area.

In celebration of its 25th Anniversary, SSNHA will be hosting a number of events and promotions. Heritage area travelers are invited to participate in the Silos & Smokestacks Stamp Challenge. Each partner site has a personalized 25th Anniversary Stamp. Beginning in April, visitors can get their SSNHA Visitor Guide stamped by your site in the special two page center spread of the 25th Anniversary Edition. The first 25 visitors to get their guide stamped by 25 different sites will receive a prize. In June, there will be a heritage area-wide children’s coloring contest and Silos & Smokestacks nation-wide photo contest, “Capture the Heart of America,” will also kick-off. The official Grand Opening of SSNHA Headquarters and a Farm-to-Table event will be held Aug. 1 in downtown Waterloo. The event will feature live music, games and exhibits. To view a complete list of 25th Anniversary events, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/25-years.

To learn more about agriculture and the heritage area, visit Silos & Smokestacks Headquarters at 305 W. Park Ave. in downtown Waterloo. Pick up a visitor guide, get a 25th Anniversary stamp or a National Park Service Stamp.

To plan your agriculture adventure and find a complete list of heritage sites, visit www.silosandsmokestacks.org/explore.