Worth County 4-H Silver Lake Huskers has started off their new year electing officers. Pictured (L-R): Bryce Eden, president; Reagan Ham, secretary; and Hayden Thompson, treasurer. Not pictured: Sydnee Lindeman, vice president. Silver Lake Huskers next meeting is this Sunday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Lake Mills Youth Center. If you’re in fourth through 12th grade and interested in 4-H, came join them this Sunday.