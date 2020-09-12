Singelstad Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaway winners

Angie Thompson and Kevin Hanson were chosen as winners of the Singelstad Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaways. Thompson and Hanson were selected at random from entries submitted at the store from Aug. 30-Nov. 10, 2020. Pictured with the winners is owner, Kermit Singelstad, who stated that “Our store is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their projects a little more exciting. The winners will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get their jobs done.”