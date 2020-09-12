Home / News / Singelstad Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaway winners

Singelstad Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaway winners

Wed, 12/09/2020 - 12:24pm Terry

Angie Thompson and Kevin Hanson were chosen as winners of the Singelstad Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaways. Thompson and Hanson were selected at random from entries submitted at the store from Aug. 30-Nov. 10, 2020. Pictured with the winners is owner, Kermit Singelstad, who stated that “Our store is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their projects a little more exciting. The winners will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get their jobs done.”

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here