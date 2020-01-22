Home / News / Singelstad Hardware $500 shopping spree winners

Singelstad Hardware $500 shopping spree winners

Wed, 01/22/2020 - 9:17am Terry

Winter just got a little brighter for Singelstad Hardware customers, Doug Potter (left), Joice, and Bonnie Rodberg, (right), Lake Mills. Their names were recently chosen as the winners in the DoItBest $500 Shopping Giveaway. Their names were selected at random from over 1000 entries submitted. Owner, Kermit Singelstad (pictured with the winners), said that Singelstad Hardware is delighted to provide its customers with the opportunity to make their winter projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores and we’re glad that Doug and Bonnie were able to choose whatever they want to get the job done.”

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here