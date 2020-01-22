Singelstad Hardware $500 shopping spree winners

Winter just got a little brighter for Singelstad Hardware customers, Doug Potter (left), Joice, and Bonnie Rodberg, (right), Lake Mills. Their names were recently chosen as the winners in the DoItBest $500 Shopping Giveaway. Their names were selected at random from over 1000 entries submitted. Owner, Kermit Singelstad (pictured with the winners), said that Singelstad Hardware is delighted to provide its customers with the opportunity to make their winter projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores and we’re glad that Doug and Bonnie were able to choose whatever they want to get the job done.”