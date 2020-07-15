Singelstad Hardware shopping spree winners

Heather Yeoman and John Grunhovd were the lucky winners of a $500 shopping spree at Singelstad’s Hardware. Their names were selected at random from more than 700 entries submitted. Owner/Manager Kermit Singelstad said that they were delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their summer projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad Heather and John will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done.”

Grunhovd is pictured with store employees Jackson Price, Kermit Singelstad, John Richardson and Kobe. Yeoman is pictured with Jackson Price, Kermit Singelstad, Curtis Singelstad and Kobe.