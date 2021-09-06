Singers wanted for special hymn sing, July 10

Long-time Lake Mills resident, Virginia Thomas, passed away April of 2020. Times being what they were, her family held a private graveside service.

Diane Fleming, a friend of Virginia’s, would like to honor her by coming together and singing beloved hymns in her own church (Salem Lutheran Church)–some of them chosen by her for the funeral she had planned.

The hymn sing will be held Saturday, July 10, at 4 p.m. with rehearsal beginning at 2 p.m., at Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills.

The hymn sing will be led by David Cherwien, Artistic Director of the National Lutheran Choir, a nationally known conductor, composer, and organist. David will be joined by a choir of friends and alumni of the National Lutheran Choir.

Past Salem choir members, Community Chorus/Tapestry Singers, and LMHS alums are encouraged to come join this choir to sing in honor of Virginia, who gave her gift of music to the Lake Mills community.

Email Kathy Nelson at sjkjnelson@cltel.net if you are interested in joining this special hymn sing.