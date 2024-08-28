Home / News / Sons of Norway attend biannual convention

Sons of Norway attend biannual convention

Wed, 08/28/2024 - 9:57am Terry

The Sons of Norway, District One Biannual convention was held in Lake Elmo, Minn., Aug. 19-21. Delegates Deb Tsuruta and Kermit Singelstad, Lake Mills, attended from the Nordic Lodge Sons of Norway group. The lodge received a Certificate of Appreciation for meeting and exceeding their fraternal obligations.
The 125 attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including a bus tour of “All Things Norwegian”—Norske bunad costume parade, a Norwegian wedding procession, culture classes in rosemaling, lefse making, krumkake baking, troll making, speakers from Norway, cooking demonstrations, and Norwegian authors.
Anyone of Scandinavian ancestry, or anyone interested in travel, culture, food, or followship, is welcome to join Sons of Norway. Call 641-590-0438 or go online to http://sofn-1.org for more information.

