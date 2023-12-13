Spectacular Christmas Light Show in Albert Lea

The Carter Family’s Christmas Lights show is being held in Albert Lea, synchronized to music with 45,000 LED lights. The display is located at 1905 Brookside Drive, Albert Lea, Minn. This lights shows run every 10 minutes from 5-9 p.m. through Dec 30 and on Fridays and Saturdays (and Christmas Eve/Christmas) the show runs until 10 p.m. In between shows, lights remain on for your enjoyment. More information about this show can be found at www.carterxmas.com.

The display is south of I-90 (exit 157) right next to Bancroft Bay Park, near the airport and Green Lea golf course. To enhance your enjoyment of the show and for traffic flow purposes, people are asked that to please enter using Bayview Dr. and circle around to view/watch the display.

Some fun facts:

• There are seven dedicated computers used to run the show, that are the size of a credit card.

• The drummer boy is 16 feet tall, making him almost three people high.

• Each singing tree has 750 lights, which is about double an average indoor Christmas tree.

• Planning of the show typically starts in February for the following year, taking about eight months to design, build and create.

• On average it takes over 110 hours to physically set up everything

• During a typical holiday season, the full display will run almost 900 times.

• Nearly all of the Christmas Lights are put up by the week after Halloween.