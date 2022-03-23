Speech Club competes at State Individual Contest

The Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at the State Individual contest Saturday, March 12, at Clear Lake High School. The results are as follows:

Maddie Paton—Division I in poetry and Division II in prose.

Claire Levine—Division I in solo musical theatre.

Allison Rygh—Division II in solo musical theatre.

Chike Ikefuama—Division I in prose and Division I in storytelling.

Caden Mattern—Division I in prose and Division II in radio news announcing. Caden was honored with an All-State nomination in prose.

Cameron Stellpflug—Division I rating in storytelling and Division II rating in public address.