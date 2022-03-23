Home / News / Speech Club competes at State Individual Contest

Speech Club competes at State Individual Contest

Wed, 03/23/2022 - 8:44am Terry

The Lake Mills High School Speech Club competed at the State Individual contest Saturday, March 12, at Clear Lake High School. The results are as follows:
Maddie Paton—Division I in poetry and Division II in prose.
Claire Levine—Division I in solo musical theatre.
Allison Rygh—Division II in solo musical theatre.
Chike Ikefuama—Division I in prose and Division I in storytelling.
Caden Mattern—Division I in prose and Division II in radio news announcing. Caden was honored with an All-State nomination in prose.
Cameron Stellpflug—Division I rating in storytelling and Division II rating in public address.

