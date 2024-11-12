Spreading holiday cheer
Wed, 12/11/2024 - 9:05am Terry
Last Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 60 students got together uptown for Java and Jesus. They put together 96 Christmas gift packages for residents at the Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbour Assisted Living. Students and community members gave monetary donations, blank cards to make Christmas greetings, lotions, fragrances, socks and gift bags. Students are pictured sorting the donations and making cards. The gifts were delivered Friday, Dec. 6.