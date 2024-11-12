Home / News / Spreading holiday cheer

Spreading holiday cheer

Wed, 12/11/2024 - 9:05am Terry

Last Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 60 students got together uptown for Java and Jesus. They put together 96 Christmas gift packages for residents at the Lake Mills Care Center and Mills Harbour Assisted Living. Students and community members gave monetary donations, blank cards to make Christmas greetings, lotions, fragrances, socks and gift bags. Students are pictured sorting the donations and making cards. The gifts were delivered Friday, Dec. 6.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here