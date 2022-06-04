Spring prairie burns

This time of year, we often see plumes of smoke off in the distance, drifting up from the horizon. Fortunately, most of the fires that are producing that smoke are harmless; they are prescribed fires that are set by conservation personnel as a way to manage our local prairies and grasslands. To many people, though, it seems odd that conservationists that are devoted to protecting the environment would be setting fire to it. But, it actually does make sense.

When the first settlers arrived in Iowa, 85 percent of the state was covered by 30 million acres of wind-blown prairies. The heart of these areas were the native grasses that grew so tall that they even dwarfed the pioneers themselves. Countless species of wildflowers also created a rich and colorful tapestry across the landscape. Large animals such as bison, elk, and wolves roamed these areas, and smaller mammals, reptiles, and amphibians hid within the dense vegetation. Songbirds nested in the tall grasses to stay out of reach of ground-dwelling predators, while migrating ducks and geese rested in the prairie wetlands.

These grasslands had existed in Iowa for close to 12,000 years because they were well adapted to our Midwestern climate. Their deep and extensive root systems allowed them to find small amounts of water in an otherwise dry climate fraught with droughts. Those same roots also allowed the grasses to survive the ever-present spring fires that were a constant feature across the lightning-prone landscape. Many of these fires raged for days, leaving vast amounts of land charred. But, while the fires burned the plants down to ground, 60 percent of the plants’ biomass (the roots) stayed protected underground, allowing the hardy grasses to sprout once again only days after the fires had passed.

These frequent fires also kept the prairies from being overtaken by trees, since most trees are not well adapted to fires. And, the ash left behind after the fires actually added nutrients to the soil, fertilizing the new sprouts of grass as they began to grow once again, reclaiming the prairie. So, although these fires instilled fear among the early settlers, they were a normal and, in fact, an essential, part of the prairie ecosystem, allowing the prairies to not only grow, but to thrive.

Of course, over the next 150 years, 99.9 percent of our original prairies disappeared, most of them plowed up for the deep, rich, fertile topsoil that they had created over thousands of years. Today, only 10,000 acres of those original 30 million acres are left. So, needless to say, our small remaining virgin prairies, as well as our restored prairies and grasslands, need a little help. And, that’s where the spring burns come into play.

By occasionally burning these areas, we can recreate the conditions that allowed our prairies to thrive for 120 centuries. We can allow our prairies and native forbs to do what they do best—outcompete trees, thrive with little water, and use their own recycled nutrients to grow even stronger.

So, when you see conservationists burning an area in the spring, realize that you’re seeing the recreation of an ancient natural ritual that played out countless times over thousands of years. And, thanks to those fires and the amazing adaptations of those remarkable plants, our existing prairies and grasslands will, hopefully, continue to thrive for many more years to come.