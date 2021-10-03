Home / News / Spring Spotlight Show 2021

Spring Spotlight Show 2021

Wed, 03/10/2021 - 9:55am Terry

The LMHS Chorus will present their Spring Spotlight show Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the LMCS auditorium.  
Many soloists and small groups will be featured, singing a wide variety of music from movies, musicals, and pop charts both old and new. The evening will conclude with a sensational medley from the hit Broadway show, “Dear Evan Hanson.”
Advance-sale tickets with reserved seating can be purchased in person, March 9-12. from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the LMCS Chorus Room.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here