Spring Stargazing program scheduled, May 25

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be holding a Spring Stargazing program, Sunday evening, May 25. The program will be held at the Hanson Nature Center, 41600 Hwy. 69, north of Leland, beginning at 9:30 p.m. It should last about 45 minutes.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will lead people on an informal tour of the spring nighttime sky, a sky that shows a transition from winter to summer constellations. She will point out such spring constellations as the Gemini Twins and Leo the Lion, as well as year-round favorites such as the Big and Little Dippers and Draco the Dragon. People will also learn how to identify some of the brighter spring stars, including the twin stars of Castor and Pollux, Arcturus, and Regulus. She will also share interesting facts about the stars and constellations.

The Spring Stargazing program will be free and open to the public and star charts will be handed out to everyone to take home afterwards. Of course, if the skies are cloudy that night, the program will have to be postponed or canceled. If that happens, the announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB web site (www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov/conservation), the WCCB Facebook page, and the WCCB Twitter feed.

For more information about the Spring Stargazing program, people can contact Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-567-3390 or at lisa.ralls@winnebagocountyiowa.gov.