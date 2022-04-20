Spring Wildflower Walk scheduled, May 12

It feels great to get outdoors after a long winter, and the Winnebago County Conservation Board wants to help you enjoy it. They will be sponsoring a Spring Wildflower Walk at Pilot Knob State Park on Thursday evening, May 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The leisurely walk will start at the main shelterhouse and will last about 45-60 minutes.

During the walk, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will identify many of the spring wildflowers blooming along the trail and will tell interesting facts about each one. A variety of flowers bloom in the spring, and it’s difficult to determine which flowers will be blooming on any given day. But some possible candidates include trilliums, bellworts, trout lilies, hepaticas, wild ginger, and columbines, among others.

The walk will be free and open to the public and there is no need to register ahead of time. People may want to bring along a camera to document some of the flowers they’ll see.

In case of inclement weather, the walk will have to be postponed or canceled and that announcement will run on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3), as well as on the WCCB website (www.winnebagoccb.com) and on the WCCB Facebook page and WCCB Twitter feed.

For questions about the Spring Wildflower Walk, people can contact Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.