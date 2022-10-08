State Auditor releases report on City of Joice

Auditor of State Rob Sand today released an agreed-upon procedures report on the City of Joice, Iowa, for the period July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. The agreed-upon procedures engagement was performed pursuant to Chapter 11.6 of the Code of Iowa.

Sand reported 17 findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 9 through 13 of the report.

The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of reconciliations of utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts and deficit fund balances. Sand provided the City with recommendations to address each of the findings.

Fourteen of the 17 findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.

A copy of the agreed-upon procedures report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at https://www.auditor.iowa.gov/reports/file/69758/embed.