State Historical Society of Iowa to document pandemic

Iowa history offers countless examples of Iowans who rose to the challenges of their times, but few of us have experienced anything like the current Covid-19 pandemic.

To capture the stories of this extraordinary time, the State Historical Society of Iowa invites Iowans to submit materials that can help future generations understand the pandemic and its widespread impact across the state.

“Iowans are resolute. Throughout our history, every generation has faced difficulties with courage and innovation,” said Susan Kloewer, the administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. “Today, we encourage Iowans of all ages to help future historians understand how our state responded in 2020.”

The society is accepting digital submissions—photos, emails, videos, blogs and more—as well as suggestions about physical artifacts that could be donated at a later time, when the society’s facilities re-open to the public.

As stewards of Iowa history since 1857, the society is particularly interested in stories and materials that reflect the pandemic’s ripple effects on health care, education and labor. Iowans are encouraged to submit accounts about how the pandemic has affected their everyday lives, including social distancing, working from home, and shifting school and other activities to virtual formats.

Submitters must be at least 18 years old and may submit only materials they have created themselves, although the online submission form includes a place to make suggestions and referrals.

A sampling of submitted materials may be featured on the society’s social media platforms and, ultimately, added to the society’s permanent collection, which encompasses more than 200 million pieces of Iowa’s historical and cultural legacy.

For more information, including the online submission form, please visit iowaculture.gov.