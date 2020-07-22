Home / News / Statement from Secretary Pate regarding statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms

Statement from Secretary Pate regarding statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms

Wed, 07/22/2020 - 10:52am Terry

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released the following statement regarding his emergency directive to conduct a statewide mailing of absentee ballot request forms to Iowa’s active registered voters for the November general election:
“I want Iowa voters and poll workers to be safe during this pandemic while we conduct a clean, fair and secure election. After consulting with all 99 county auditors, I believe the best way to accomplish that goal is by mailing an absentee ballot request form to every active registered voter in the state. Voters will still have the option of casting their ballot in person and we will provide resources to protect Iowans who choose that method. This process worked great in the June primary and I believe it will work in the general election.”—Paul Pate, Iowa Secretary of State

