Successful season for area hunters

Five area hunters were succesful this hunting season in bagging deer.

Siblings, Bailey and Kaeden Dagestad, both shot eight-point bucks during Youth Hunting Season. Kaeden, 10, made a 100-yard shot on Sept. 27. Bailey, 13, made a 30-yard shot on Oct. 24, hunting in Winnebago County. Videos of the youngsters can be seen on YouTube channel “Tines Down.” They are the children of Nicky and Ben Dagestad.

Makenzie Budach, 11, has had a few near misses in the past, but was able to place a perfect shot at 60 yards with a 350 Legend to bag her doe. This was her first deer and was all smiles. She was hunting in the Hogsback area. She is the daughter of Brian and Jill Budach

Finn Ritter, 8, harvested a doe during his first Iowa Youth Hunting Season. He shot his deer on Oct. 1. He is the son of Megan and Adam Ritter.

Bryan Anderson, rural Forest City, shot his 11-point buck with his bow on the evening of Oct. 26, east of Forest City. He made his shot within 35 yards. Bryan has been actively hunting for four years, enjoying the fresh air and the thrill of hunting.