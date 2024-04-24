Home / News / Summer Food Program in limbo

Wed, 04/24/2024 - 7:45am Terry

For the last five years, Lake Mills has had a ‘Summer Food Service Program’, where parents could send their children for a free meal at lunchtime. The program was sponsored by the Iowa Department of Education and the USDA, and was served Monday through Friday at Salem Lutheran Church.
Due to having to be recertified  this year, and changes in qualifications, Lake Mills didn’t pass the test. The requirement was that Lake Mills school had to have a count of at least 50 percent of kids receiving free and reduced lunches, and they only had a 36 percent count.
As of today, no one has stepped forward to be the coordinator, and last year’s coordinator will not be able to fill this position. In addition, and equally as important is, this year’s funding must be done by private individuals, grants, or businesses, to pay for a cook, administrator, and someone to file paperwork. It costs approximately $20,000 to fund the summer food program.
So, heads up for the Lake Mills community’s parents and kids who utilized this program previously, they will have to make other plans.

