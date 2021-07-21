Summer Roadsides

As we drive along our Iowa highways in the summer time, we can’t help but notice the growing crops, the roadside sweet corn stands, and the signs for county fairs. But, we often overlook that which is closest to us . . . our beautiful roadside wildflowers. Those flowers add color and beauty to our drives, but they are also an important part of our rural ecosystem.

The flowers we see in many of our roadsides are there thanks to a program that was initiated in the 1970’s called Integrated Roadside Vegetation Management or IRVM. In fact, Iowa was one of the first states in the nation to adopt this technique of roadside management. Agencies that utilize IRVM plant native vegetation in the roadsides, spot spray roadside weeds instead of blanket spraying, and conduct prescribed burns when necessary. These actions promote the growth of native grasses and forbs, reduce the use of polluting chemical pesticides, and vastly improve wildlife and pollinator habitat, all while saving money. Often, simply transitioning from blanket spraying to spot spraying is all that is needed to spur the growth of native plant seeds that have been buried underground for decades.

Winnebago County adopted an IRVM program in the 1990’s and the results were almost immediate. Previously, our county roadsides were blanket sprayed every year. The spot spraying we adopted addressed weed issues, but also allowed native plants to thrive once again. We also planted some roadsides, especially those disturbed by road construction, back to native plants. Today, we still spot spray our roadsides each year as part of our IRVM program. Although it is labor-intensive, it saves money, helps to keep pesticides out of our waters, and promotes the growth of native vegetation.

So, what flowers do you see as you’re driving down our Iowa roads this time of year? Often, you see a wonderful array of native wildflowers. The yellow, ground cover-like flowers you see along the edge of the roads is birdsfoot trefoil, a legume that fixes nitrogen and returns it back to the soil. The taller yellow flowers are usually either black-eyed Susans or yellow coneflowers. The really tall yellow flowers are compass plants. They grow taller than just about any other roadside plants. Right now, bee balm, a purple flower that grows in bunches, is also quite common, as is common milkweed. You can also spot some purple blazing stars beginning to bloom or some purple coneflowers, and the bright orange butterfly milkweeds are hard to miss.

But, it’s not important that you’re able to identify all the colorful flowers you see as you’re traveling throughout Iowa. What is important, though, is that you see them and appreciate them. They are the descendants of the flowers that our ancestors first saw as they traveled across the prairie. And today, thanks to roadside management programs, they are once again an important part of our rural landscape.

If you’d like to learn more about our roadside vegetation, the Iowa Department of Transportation has some wonderful resources, including DVDs, colorful plant guides, and posters. All are available free of charge and can either be ordered or downloaded from their website: https://secure.iowadot.gov/lrtf/ShoppingCart.aspx.