Summer sports start practice, first game June 15

Baseball and softball programs were allowed to begin practice June 1 and LMHS will play their first home game, Monday, June 15, against West Hancock.

Please note the adjusted dates from IGHSAU for postseason play. The schedule is updated on the website, https://www.lake-mills.k12.ia.us/ or https://topofiowaconference.org/public/genie/97/school/4/

(Some schedule changes have been made in the last two weeks and potentially more will be made. Be sure you review the schedule regularly.)

Fan Information

Fan attendance is permitted. It is encouraged that you stand or bring lawn chairs and practice social distancing as directed by Public Health.

Bleachers will be available, but you are asked that you do not sit next to others outside of your own family unit. Please respect others concerns and safety.

Concession stands are not allowed at any game.

Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing, wash hands regularly, and stay home if you are sick to protect the kids and most vulnerable.

The restrooms will be available at each home event.

LMHS will be asking for a free-will donation to help cover the cost of summer sports. The Top of Iowa Conference will not be charging admission in order to practice social distancing.

Players, parents, and fans are encouraged to review the following resources that will likely answer many of your questions.

https://www.iahsaa.org/baseball-guidance-2020/

https://ighsau.org/upl/downloads/library/softball-2020-softball-season-g...

https://educateiowa.gov/documents/pk-12/2020/05/covid-19-reopening-guida...

If you have any questions or concerns contact Athletic Director Jim Boehmer at jboehmer@lake-mills.org.