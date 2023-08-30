Summit Carbon Solutions hearing shrouded in secrecy

The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) kicked off Summit Carbon Solutions’ hearing to approve or deny the construction of a hazardous carbon pipeline last Tuesday, Aug. 22. Lawyers and landowners have repeatedly called for the hearing to be delayed given outstanding legal matters and unanswered questions.

According to the IUB, a daily and weekly digest will be released to the public that will contain scheduling information. This decision was spurned by many, as the lack of forward scheduling impedes a fair, just hearing process. Common-sense inquiries such as the daily start time and the anticipated length of the hearing have gone unanswered. Rather, the IUB expects landowners, lawyers and expert witnesses to adjust their daily schedules, arrange travel accommodations, and prepare testimony with little-to-no notice.

Beth Tribble, a Greene County landowner, said, “Who benefits from the IUB’s refusal to communicate basic information about the hearing process? Those of us impacted by Summit’s pipeline have lives, jobs and other commitments. We have already spent two years fighting to protect our land, and now we’re expected to put our lives on hold for months. The IUB claims to work for Iowans, but their secrecy and refusal to share necessary details only serves Summit.”

IUB members claimed they moved the hearing schedule forward to avoid harvest, however the hearing and harvest are anticipated to overlap regardless as a dry year has resulted in an early harvest. Given that harvest is the busiest time of year, many farmers may be unable to provide testimony to defend their property.

Carbon pipeline opposition members also point to other problems with the hearing that create the appearance of an unfair process:

• Landowners and their lawyers were required to wait outside for an extended period during a heat advisory to enter the hearing. Summit was allowed to enter through the back door.

• IUB procedure is limiting involved parties to two seats at the front of the room. This rule has been enforced for all but Summit, who has been granted numerous seats for their staff members.

• The IUB declared that there would be no standing during the meeting. All attendees must remain seated throughout, however, a Summit representative was permitted to stand in the back of the room without repercussion–an experience not shared by other attendees.

• The venue was not large enough to accommodate all interested parties, a concern the IUB was well aware of. Rather than rescheduling until a reasonable venue was available, the IUB chose to turn concerned citizens away.

• At multiple points during the first day of the hearing, Summit was seen walking behind the stage curtain with IUB staff, an area off-limits for every other involved party.

• An out-of-office message from Summit’s Lawyer, Brett Dublinsky, states “I am out of the office in a hearing that is expected to run for six weeks, to roughly the end of September.” The IUB has not shared a timeline with the public, indicating that Summit has been provided with additional information regarding the hearing process.

• The IUB has yet to acknowledge that their fast-tracked schedule will likely conflict with the upcoming Summit hearings in South Dakota, hamstringing lawyers and witnesses who are unable to be in two places at once.