Summit sued for terminating purchase agreement with pipe maker

On Monday, April 15, pipe maker Welspun Tubular LLC filed a lawsuit against Summit Carbon Solutions and SCS Transport for terminating a Purchase Agreement for 4,142,185 feet of pipe for $182.5 million.

Welspun declined a request from Summit for an indefinite suspension of the order after learning that Summit’s project was “dramatically off-schedule.”

“This raises alarm bells that Summit is in financial trouble and reiterates that Summit’s word means nothing. Summit has misled about their project, made false promises, failed to timely pay bills and backed out of contracts,” said Jess Mazour, Sierra Club Conservation Program Coordinator. “If Summit can’t pay its bills and is getting sued, then it’s time for IUB to deny their permit request.”

“Summit is asking, not demanding, to do business in Iowa. Why would Iowa want a business partner that appears to make commitments in word and writing, then turns and runs, claiming no responsibility for another’s loss. Any state touched by Summit’s pipe dream should deny their application,” said Deborah Main, landowner formerly impacted by Summit.

“Time and time again, Summit has misrepresented themselves to landowners, to the public, to our county supervisors with no consequences. Now, this lawsuit will hold them accountable for being less than truthful. The citizens of Iowa can only hope the Iowa Utilities Board does the same,” said Jan Norris, neighbor to Summit’s proposed route.

“If Summit is approved, landowners will be in the same situation as Welspun. If there is any damage to the land or in the event of a rupture, the land owner may need to sue Summit to receive any damage claim reimbursement. I would bet that Summit would act the same way as they are with Welspun; refusing to accept responsibility and finding some loophole in the easement to turn the situation around to blame anyone else but themselves for the damages,” said Cindy Kruthoff, landowner impacted by Summit.