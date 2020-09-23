Super sunflowers bring sunshine all summer long

Mavis Halvorson, Northwood, along with daughters, Jill Halvorson and Rachel Bowman, have enjoyed receiving and reading Mavis’ subscription of the Our Iowa magazine, published by-monthly in Ames.

In the April/May issue 2020, they found an advertisement that peaked their interest. Mavis wanted to try growing the Giant Russian Mammoth sunflower seeds the magazine was selling. So they placed an order for the seeds that boasted a “height of 15 feet,” and “flowers the size of dinner plates.”

Rachel planted them in peat pots inside, and after fear of frost was over, they were planted outside at the end of May. The trio placed them by Mavis’ front deck, rural Northwood.

Mavis, 85, enjoyed watching the growth every day and said that she thought they grew six-inches overnight. All in all, they brought sunshine to her life the past few months.

“It gave her something to do, focus on, and be interested in,” said Jill. “By mid-July, they were eight feet tall and by mid-August, they were up to 13 feet tall. The outcome is that they will provide seeds for the birds this winter, and we’ll save a few to plant next spring.”