Support your physical, mental, and social health at the Healthiest State Annual Walk

Registration for the Healthiest State 13th Annual Walk, presented by Delta Dental of Iowa, is now open. On Wednesday, Oct. 4, thousands of Iowans across the state will participate in organized walks at schools, workplaces and in their communities.

Registration is free and easy: Visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk to sign-up as a household, school, workplace, organization, or community to walk for 30 minutes any time Oct. 4.

“Walking is an accessible form of physical activity that benefits our physical, mental, and social health,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. “No matter what motivates you to stay active, walking is an easy way to make sure you feel your best every day.”

The 2023 theme “#WhyIWalk” highlights the versatility and impact that something as simple as taking a walk can have on our physical, mental, and social health. Whether you walk to clear your mind, connect with friends and family, to take a break from work, or just for daily exercise, staying active is one of the most important steps people of all ages and abilities can take to improve their health.

“Walking is more than just a form of exercise. For many, it is the first step to building a foundation of overall well-being,” said Board President Jeff Pomeranz. “Whether you plan to walk alone, with friends, or a large group, we invite you to join us in this statewide event and be part of this collective journey towards a healthier and more vibrant Iowa.”

Studies have shown that people who engage in regular walks or other forms of physical exercise have better emotional health than those who do not. Additionally, walking within communities can create more opportunities for social cohesion and personal interactions while increasing safety, reducing pollution, and boosting local businesses.

Those who register for the Healthiest State 13th Annual Walk will have access to resources, such as communications templates, social media guide, customizable posters, and a month-long walking calendar. The Healthiest State Initiative is also hosting two contests:

School Mascot Challenge: The first 64 schools who register a walk will automatically be entered in the School Mascot Challenge. Fans will be able to vote weekly in the bracket-style competition via social media and the winner will be announced following the Annual Walk, Oct. 4. The winning mascot will earn their school $1,000 to spend on a health and wellness project.

Iowa Cities Walking Challenge: The Iowa Healthiest State Initiative and the Iowa League of Cities have partnered again in 2023 for the Iowa Cities Walking Challenge as part of the 13th Annual Healthiest State Walk. Cities across Iowa will be pitted against each other to see who can hold the largest registered community wide walk to encourage healthy habits and lifestyles. The city with the highest percentage of their population registered will claim first place and a $1,000 cash prize to continue encouraging healthy habits in their community. See full details and apply at IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk.

Show your excitement for the Healthiest State 13th Annual Walk by posting a photo from your walk (or walks from years past) and use the hashtag #WhyIWalk or #HSIWalk2023 on social media. For more information and to register a walk, visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Walk.